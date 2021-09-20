South Africa: President Mourns Tragic Death of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Jolidee Matongo

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa is deeply saddened by the tragic death of City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Mayor Matongo, aged 46, passed away in a motor vehicle accident today, Saturday, 18 September 2021.

The incident occurred after Mr Matongo had participated in a local government voter registration drive in his birthplace, Soweto, alongside President Ramaphosa.

The President offers his condolences to Mayor Matongo's family, friends, colleagues and comrades, and the residents of the City of Johannesburg.

Mayor Matongo was elected unopposed to this position on 10 August 2021, following the passing of his predecessor, Geoff Makhubo, a month earlier.

President Ramaphosa said: "It is hard to comprehend this tragedy, given the vitality and passion with which Mayor Matongo interacted with me and residents of Soweto so shortly before his death.

"Nothing could prepare any of us for this sudden loss, which has deprived our nation's economic centre of its second Executive Mayor in two months.

"Mayor Matongo has been taken from us at a time when he was totally immersed in improving conditions and creating opportunities for all the people of Johannesburg and stakeholders in the metropolitan economy.

"Like all of us, he was looking forward to the forthcoming election, and we saw in person today that he had put his heart and soul into mobilising the people of the city to make their voices heard on 1 November.

"The time we spent together has been rendered a priceless treasure given his untimely and traumatic passing. May his soul rest in peace."