Kenya: Shujaa to Face Mike Friday's U.S. in Vancouver 7s Quarters

Kenya Sevens blew away Spain and Mexico to reach the Cup quarterfinals at the Vancouver Sevens on Saturday night.

Shujaa stopped Spain 17-5 before dismantling Mexico 45-7 to sail through, despite losing to South Africa 33-14 in their last Pool "A" match Sunday morning.

Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu's side will face Mike Friday's United States in the quarterfinal at 7.42pm on Sunday.

It will be the first time Kenya is facing US since the Tokyo Olympics where they lost to the Americans 19-14 in the group stage.