Ethiopia: Algerian Investment Delegation On Working Visit in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — An Algerian delegation headed, by CEO of Industriel Sidi Bendehiba (GISB) Group Djilani Kobibi Bachir is conducting a working visit to Ethiopia.

The purpose of the visit is to conduct a series of engagements with governmental and private sector actors including meeting with Ethio-Engineering Group (EEG), according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministry said that the 8-day investment visit that kicked off today is organized by the Ethiopian Embassy in Algiers upon the invitation of Ethio-Engineering Group.

The visit is expected to forge cooperation between GISB & EEG on enhancing production capacity, manufacturing input supply, technical and technology transfer.

In a pre-visit meeting with the delegation, Ethiopia's Ambassador to Algeria Nebiat Getachew noted that it's time to complement the excellent political and diplomatic relationship between Ethiopia and Algeria with a robust commercial and investment ties.

He assured the delegation that the visit will be welcomed in Ethiopia with utmost seriousness with a view to establishing concrete partnerships.

CEO of GISB Djilani Kobibi Bachir on his part explained his companies readiness to enter collaborative engagement with EEG.

The two parties have earlier agreed to exchange visits to consolidate relationships and forge investment partnership.

The investment visit is a result of the virtual pre-investment meeting held on 30 June 2021 hosted by the Embassy of Ethiopia to Algeria.