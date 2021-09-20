Ethiopian Airlines Announces Date for Resumption of Flights to Enugu

19 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.ethiopianairlines.com/">Ethiopian Airlines</a> said on Sunday it would resume flights to Enugu as from Oct. 1, two years after it suspended flight to the South-Eastern state.

The airline's General Manager, Shimeles Arage, who confirmed the proposed resumption in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday, said that every week there would be a flight on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with B787 Dreamliner.

"Oct. 1 is Nigeria's Independence Day and the flight to Enugu on that day will reinforce Ethiopian Airlines good relations with Nigeria since the first flight to Nigeria in 1960," he said.

Mr Arage recalled that Ethiopian Airlines stopped flights to Enugu in 2019 when the Nigerian aviation authorities closed the airport to refurbish the runway.

He said before the closure of the airport for runway repairs, Ethiopian was the only international airline flying to Enugu.

NAN reports that the airport was officially re-opened to domestic flights in 2020 and to international flights in August 2021.

