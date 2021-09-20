Nigeria: INEC Local Government Office in Enugu Set Ablaze

INEC says the latest incident is first since the last attack on INEC facilities four months ago.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reported that election materials were destroyed in Sunday morning's attack on its Awgu Local Government Area office in Enugu State.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, on Sunday, in Abuja.

MR Okoye said the attack on the facility was reported by INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner for Enugu State, Emeka Ononamadu.

Mr Okoye said the office was set ablaze, resulting in extensive damage to mainly the stores section where election materials were kept.

"Fortunately, all movable election materials had been evacuated following recent attacks on our offices in the State. There were no casualties during the incident."

Mr Okoye said the identity or motives of attackers were unknown, while the incident had been reported to the Nigeria Police Force for investigation.

He said the INEC appreciated the prompt response of the security agencies comprising the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) as well as the Enugu State Fire Service and the Awgu local government neighbourhood watch.

He noted that the unfortunate incident was the first, since the last attack on INEC facilities four months ago in May 2021.