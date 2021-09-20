Ethiopia: EACC Strongly Objects Biden's Executive Order, Urges US to Stop Cajoling Terrorist TPLF

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian American Civic Council (EACC) has expressed its strong objection to President Joe Biden's executive order authorizing sanctions against officials in Ethiopia for simply taking part in defense of the territorial integrity of Ethiopia and the rule of law.

In a press release it issued, the Council said the executive order negates the fact that the TPLF is the main hindrance to the peace process.

Ethiopia is a sovereign nation with full rights as a member of the United Nations to manage its internal affairs in compliance with international law, EACC stated.

"We believe the Biden Administration's Executive Order violates Ethiopia's sovereign power to govern its internal affairs by compelling the Abiy Administration to negotiate with TPLF without any preconditions. This blatant violation of Ethiopia's sovereignty by the Biden Administration has also shown complete disregard for Ethiopia's House of People's Representatives, which designate TPLF as a "terrorist" entity," it noted.

To set the record straight, EACC recalled that soon after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed assumed state power, he worked diligently to negotiate political settlements with the TPLF leadership, but to no avail.

In fact, TPLF initiated the current conflict by attacking the federal base on November 3, 2020, the Council, said adding that the TPLF-initiated war devastated the Tigray region instantly, and their forces were no match for the federal force.

However, eight months into the fighting, to save lives and give humanitarian access, the Abiy Administration declared a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region in June 2021.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The TPLF used the ceasefire to regroup and attack civilians and civilian infrastructures in the Amhara and Afar regions, it pointed out.

It has been widely reported that terrorist TPLF guerrilla fighters are indiscriminately attacking historical churches, hospitals, and schools throughout these regions.

Despite the catastrophic humanitarian crisis created by the TPLF, the Abiy Administration has taken measured actions against TPLF to avert bloodshed, the Councils stated.

The Council further called on the Biden Administration to commend Prime Minister Abiy for his ongoing effort to deescalate the conflict initiated and perpetuated by the TPLF.

"The only hindrance to peace remains the TPLF. Thus, the Biden Administration is wrong to issue the Executive Order compelling Ethiopia to negotiate with an outlawed TPLF that is directly responsible for the current humanitarian catastrophe."

The Council further urged the Biden Administration to stop cajoling the terrorist TPLF.

The Biden Administration should rescind its Executive Order to establish sanctions targeting officials in Ethiopia, it underlined.

"It is a wrong approach and will further fracture the two nations' bilateral relationship. The Executive Order will only harm the already strained Ethio-Us relations and will not contribute to peace in the Horn of Africa."

EACC is a nonpartisan association of pro-democracy activists and human rights defenders that advocates for respect for human rights and the rule of law in Ethiopia.