Ethiopia: Harari Prosperity Party Finalizing Preparation for Up Coming Election in Harari Region

Addis Ababa — Harari Prosperity Party said it has finalized preparations for the up coming election to be held on September 30, 2021 in Harari region.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopian (NEBE) has been preparing to conduct elections in areas where the 6th round of General Elections had not taken place on the 21 of June, 2021.

Accordingly, elections are expected to be held in Harari and Somali Regional States on September 30, 2021.

The Party has today conducted election campaigns in Harari region and Addis Ababa.

In the campaign carried out in Addis Ababa, Harari Prosperity Party Deputy Head Abdule Hakim Uomer said 7 political parties will participate in the regional election.

It is indicated that 50 percent of the candidate in the region are women with the view to enhance the participation of female in the political, economical and social issues.

He called on the Harari people to actively participate the election.

It is to be recalled that the June 21 Ethiopian general election that had attracted some 40 million voters, 46 contending political parties and more than 9000 candidates has successfully completed.

Ethiopia's governing Prosperity Party had registered landslide victory over the election.

The nation is preparing to form the new government on October 4, 2021.