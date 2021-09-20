Rwanda: 20 Military, Police Officers Train on Gender in Peacekeeping

A total of 20 senior military, police officers and civilians on Monday, September 20 start a gender course at the Rwanda Peace Academy (RPA) in Musanze District.

Titled "Gender in Peace Support Operations Train the Trainer (T3) Course," the training will last 12 days, until October 1.

The participants, drawn from six African countries, namely Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda and Zambia, are expected to serve in different peacekeeping missions of the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN).

"The objective of the course is to build professional and institutional capacity in the delivery of gender as well as gender-related courses," the RPA said in a statement.

It added that the course's outcomes would "contribute towards operational effectiveness of AU/UN peace operations."