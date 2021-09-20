Africa: Cameroon Win Africa Women Volleyball Championship

20 September 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Defending champions Cameroon were, Sunday, September 19 crowned the winners of the 2021 CAVB African Women's Volleyball Champions after a 3-1 victory over Kenya at Kigali Arena.

Cameroon beat the East Africans 3 sets to 1 (25-21, 25-23, 15-25 and 25-23) to successfully defend the title that they had won in 2019.

Meanwhile, Morocco beat Nigeria in straight sets to take bronze at the 2021 edition of the championships.

Courtesy of their reaching the finals, Cameroon and Kenya have booked a ticket to the 2022 FIVB volleyball women's championship as the CAVB representatives.

The hosts Rwanda were disqualified from the 2021 Women's Volleyball African Nations Championship as the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) continues to investigate the allegations that they fielded ineligible players.

The most valuable player of the 2021 tournament was Christelle Tchoudjang Nana from Cameroon.

The best five players

Best Server: Moma Bassoko from Cameroon

Best Blocker: Gladys Ekaru Emaniman from Kenya

Best Setter: Alexandra Erhart from Morocco

Best Attacker: Sharon Chepchumba Kiprono from Kenya

Best Libero: Yousra Souidi from Morocco

Ranking by country

1. Cameroon

2. Kenya

3. Morocco

4. Nigeria

5. Tunisia

6. DR Congo

7. Burundi

8. Senegal

9. Rwanda

Final Cameroon 3-1 Kenya

Third-place Morocco 3-0 Nigeria

