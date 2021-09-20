Tanzania: Majaliwa to Commence 5-Day Tour of Kagera Region

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is today expected to arrive in Biharamulo District for a five-day working tour of Kagera region.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Major General Charles Mbuge told a press conference at his office that Premier Majaliwa is expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones on various development projects worth 855,023,621,413/-.

While in Biharamulo District, the PM will inspect the ongoing construction of car parking complex project which is expected to cost about 2.661bn/- upon completion.

According to the RC on Sunday Majaliwa will visit Ngara District where he will inaugurate a coffee processing plant being constructed at a cost of 6bn/-, and he will later inspect the Regional Rusumo Hydropower project worth 816bn/-.

On Monday he said, Mr Majaliwa is scheduled to visit Kyerwa District where, among other things, he will inspect a tin processing plant worth 4bn/-, the construction of a Tanesco complex worth 483.4m/- and the construction of the District Commissioner's office being implemented at a cost of 703.4m/-.

He will later visit Karagwe District and will inspect the ongoing construction of a district hospital worth 2.367bn/- and a Vocational Training Centre (VETA) worth 4.651bn/-.

The PM will also tour Bukoba District where he will inspect the construction of a district hospital to cost 2.3bn/-, and will later inspect the Kemondo/Maruku water supply project being implemented at a cost of 15,856,818,633/-.

Mr Mbuge appealed to wananchi to turn up in big numbers to welcome the Prime Minister at their respective areas, also urging them to take precaution against the Covid-19 pandemic by wearing face masks and keep social distancing.

Equally, he urged people who have not been vaccinated to go for inoculation to protect themselves and the entire population.