Tanzania: Majaliwa to Commence 5-Day Tour of Kagera Region

18 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is today expected to arrive in Biharamulo District for a five-day working tour of Kagera region.

Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Major General Charles Mbuge told a press conference at his office that Premier Majaliwa is expected to inaugurate and lay foundation stones on various development projects worth 855,023,621,413/-.

While in Biharamulo District, the PM will inspect the ongoing construction of car parking complex project which is expected to cost about 2.661bn/- upon completion.

According to the RC on Sunday Majaliwa will visit Ngara District where he will inaugurate a coffee processing plant being constructed at a cost of 6bn/-, and he will later inspect the Regional Rusumo Hydropower project worth 816bn/-.

On Monday he said, Mr Majaliwa is scheduled to visit Kyerwa District where, among other things, he will inspect a tin processing plant worth 4bn/-, the construction of a Tanesco complex worth 483.4m/- and the construction of the District Commissioner's office being implemented at a cost of 703.4m/-.

He will later visit Karagwe District and will inspect the ongoing construction of a district hospital worth 2.367bn/- and a Vocational Training Centre (VETA) worth 4.651bn/-.

The PM will also tour Bukoba District where he will inspect the construction of a district hospital to cost 2.3bn/-, and will later inspect the Kemondo/Maruku water supply project being implemented at a cost of 15,856,818,633/-.

Mr Mbuge appealed to wananchi to turn up in big numbers to welcome the Prime Minister at their respective areas, also urging them to take precaution against the Covid-19 pandemic by wearing face masks and keep social distancing.

Equally, he urged people who have not been vaccinated to go for inoculation to protect themselves and the entire population.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X