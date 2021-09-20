Tanzania: Govt Allocates 40bn/ - for Rural Roads in Kibaha

THE Coast Regional Commissioner Mr Aboubakar Kunenge has said that the government has allocated sum of 40.1bn/- for the construction of roads managed by Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) in the region.

RC Kunenge was speaking during a recent tour of Mkuranga District, whereby he hinted that the region had already received a total of 1.1bn/- for the purpose.

" We have already received a total of 1.1bn/- for commencing the projects ... one of the roads which has been started to be built through the funds is Kiguza- Mwanadilatu,", he said adding that, a total of 139m/- has been allocated for the 12.3-kilometre road.

Hassan Luhongo and Hadija Dengwa, both residents of Hoyoyo village expressed gratitude to the government on behalf of other residents saying that the new road will save them from transport challenges especially during rainy season.

"When this road is completed, we will no longer have transport challenges during rainy season and it will also facilitate movement of people especially residents travelling to Chanika, Kisarawe and Kibaha who are currently being forced to pass via Mbagala which is a complicated route ", said Luhongo.

In another development, Mr Kunenge has directed a contractor building Mbuchi bridge in Kibiti District to complete the project and save the residents from the challenges they are facing.

He said upon completion, the bridge will open way for villagers in Mbwera area who are transporting their crops to Muhoro and other parts of Rufiji District.

Acting Project's Resident Engineer Mtani Silasi said that the project would be implemented for 12 months at a cost of total of 6.1bn/- upon completion.