Tanzania: Miners Urged to Adopt New Mining Technologies

THE Parliamentary Committee for Energy and Minerals has called on miners to use the fourth exhibitions on technology and investment to learn various technologies so as to increase efficiency in the sector.

The Committee Deputy Chairman Seif Gulam made the remarks when he visited the ministry pavilions at the ongoing exhibitions which commenced here on Thursday.

He urged the miners to use the opportunity of learning various technology through the exhibitions organised by the government to showcase various mining activities.

Commenting on the health effects of using mercury in gold mining Mr Gulam said there was a need for the regional authority, ministry and stakeholders to contribute in improving provision of social services in areas adjacent to the mine in order to improve health care for cancer patients.

"We are supposed to contribute so that we can improve healthcare services to cancer patients because of them from Lake Zone are forced to travel to Ocean Road Hospital in Dar es Salaam to access the service," he said.

On his part, Energy and Minerals Deputy Minister Prof. Shukrani Manya said that the aim of the exhibitions were to show case various technologies used in mining sector.

" When we met with various stakeholders we share experience especially for miners who are not aware with simple technologies so that they can learn from their colleagues," he noted.

He said his ministry was aware of the importance of the exhibitions in mining sector especially in sharing experience.

"Through these exhibitions, large scale miners can share their experience with small and medium miners," he stressed.

On her part, Geita Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule encouraged miners in lake zone to utilize the opportunity of exhibitions which will last for ten days.

"Through these exhibitions various stakeholders will gain knowledge by being linked to mineral dealers and provided with modern tools for mining and smelting", she said

She noted that Prime Minister Kasim Majaliwa is expected to grace the exhibitions on September 22 this year.

The theme for this year's exhibitions is "Mining Sector for Economic Growth and people's Development."