Rwanda: AS Kigali Turn Focus to Motema Pembe Clash

AS Kigali FC are in upbeat mood ahead of their first leg clash against Daring Club Motema Pembe of DR Congo in the first qualification round of this year's CAF Champions League slated for next month.

The City of Kigali sponsored side thrashed Comoros based side Olympique de Missira 6-0 in the return leg on Saturday to progress to the next round

The first leg will be played in mid- October 15, 16 and 17 in Kigali while the return match on the weekend of October 24 at the Martyrs stadium in Kinshasa.

AS Kigali head Coach Eric Nshimiyimana has urged his players to step up their game after eliminating Olympique de Missira in the preliminary round, as they aim to wrestle their way into the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

"I am sure the players will give their best to win the game against Daring Club Motema Pembe in the first game as we want to get good results at home. We are preparing the team very well because we know we will face a big team," said the former Rwandan international.

Last season, AS Kigali were eliminated by CS Sfaxien in the third round of the CAF Confederation Cup.