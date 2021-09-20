Tanzania: IGP Sirro Makes Minor Changes in the Police Force

18 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro has made minor changes to the regional police commanders with the aim of improving police performance.

A statement issued on Friday, September 17, 2021 by the police's spokesman David Misime stated that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Revocatus Malimi has been transferred from Kagera region to Dodoma police headquarters.

He is replaced by former Urban West (Zanzibar) regional police commander Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Awadhi Juma Haji.

The report states that Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Omary Said Nassiri has been transferred from the Zanzibar Police Headquarters to become the Urban West Regional Police Commander.

