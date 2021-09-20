Tanzania: President Samia Leaves Today for the United States

18 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to travel to the United States today September 18 for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As part of her programme, she will address the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 23.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Presidential communications, Jaffar Haniu, the president will also attend the Unga meeting that will discuss about Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"President Samia is also expected to meet with heads of state and leaders of international organisations in meetings that will focus on strengthening Tanzania's relationships with their countries and organisations," read part of the statement.

This will be her first trip outside the African continent since she took over leadership of the United Republic of Tanzania on March 19, 2021, following the death of President John Magufuli.

Inside Africa, she has traveled to Uganda, Kenya, Zambia, Malawi, Rwanda, and Burundi Among others.

