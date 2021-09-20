Tanzania: Majaliwa Ends Dispute On Kigoma DC Offices

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday instructed the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG), to properly supervise construction of the offices of Kigoma District Council as per the initial plan.

The PM intervened in a dispute that emerged following the recent decision to relocate the construction to Mahembe Ward, as the initial plan suggested for the structures to be built in Kamala Ward.

Premier Majaliwa's intervention came after he received complaints from several wananchi in Kigoma district during his ongoing tour of the region.

Mr Majaliwa therefore asked the Kigoma Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Rashid Mchata to clarify the matter, where the latter said the changes were made on grounds that the Kamala ward is not appropriate for construction of a storey building.

"If the site in Kamala ward doesn't suit for construction of a storey building, then you can always change the design and go for normal structures," he said, asking the Local Government Authority in Kigoma to work on the concerns of members of the society.

He maintained the government position of continuing bringing services closer to the public for the greater interests of the local communities in a particular area.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan means business, she wants to see things done in accordance with all the already made plans, therefore the structure for the district council will be built in the designated area, not otherwise," he said.

Earlier, the Kigoma North Member of Parliament, Assa Makanika said he was equally surprised to learn that the structures are set to be built in Mahembe ward.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of POLARG, David Silinde assured that the ministry would work on the directives for proper service delivery.

"We have received the directives, all the recommendations by members of the council here will be implemented accordingly," he assured.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa urged residents in Kigoma region to make proper use of the government's initiative on intensifying production of palm trees.

He asked them to venture in modern farming instead of maintaining the traditional way of farming for them to increase production and productivity from the sector.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister said annually, the government spends over 400bn/- to import cooking oil.

As such, the PM directed District Commissioners (DCs) and the District Executive Directors (DEDs) in Kigoma Region to effectively coordinate palm tree production in their respective areas.

He equally called on them to manage a database of the farms, which among other things will contain information including the number of farmers, size of the farm and their locations.

According to him, the move will help to ease service delivery with regard to production of palm trees.

"The government is committed to make a close follow up on the production of palm trees from the initial stage to securing of the seedlings.

"Parents, establish palm tree farms for your children for their bright futures and economic development...it will help them not to be dependent," noted Mr Majaliwa.