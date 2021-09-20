Tanzania: Azam, Biashara in Tough Duels At Chamazi

AZAM Complex in Dar es Salaam will be an epicenter of action today hosting two crucial CAF Confederation Cup matches between Azam and Horseed (4:00pm) and Biashara United against FC Dikhil (7:00pm) today.

The country's representatives have one leg in the second phase of the contest after producing victories in their opening games but they still need to be careful as anything can happen in a game of football.

Azam reaped a convincing 3-1 win over Horseed in the first leg clash at the same venue to clear their own path towards the next round knowing in advance that they have an upper hand to proceed further.

On the day, the Ice cream makers had to come from one goal down to pump in three goals which put the Somalia based club at the tight angle as far as crossing the line into the other side is known.

Goals from Lusajo Mwaikenda, Ayoub Lyanga and Idris Mbombo navigated Azam to safety from what seemed to be stormy weather as such, they are presented with one more chance to sail through.

On the other hand, it was a good start for Biashara United who registered a vital away win against Djibouti's outfits FC Dikhil thanks to a 1-0 triumph.

To many, the outcome was a surprise according to the way the Mara origin team was doing its CAF CC homework as they hardly played enough friendly matches to tune themselves up.

Moreover, they arrived in Djibouti on the match day meaning that players had no ample time to rest but at the sound of the final whistle, they marched off the pitch with big smiles for the good job well done.

However, with just a 1-0 lead, they are fully aware that business is not yet over bearing in mind that their opponents are equally hungry to reach far in the competition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

From the way they played at their turf, they are not a team to be written off prematurely and this should be a wake-up call to the hosts Biashara United for them not to relax but rather play with caution.

After today's CAF CC assignments, the two teams will shift their focus to the new Premier League season which gets underway from September 27th.

According to the available fixture, Azam will begin their campaign away at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga facing Coastal Union at a difficult venue for the former where they dropped essential three points last season after a 2-1 upset.

On the other side, Biashara United will start their splint of the new season with a tough test hosting defending champions Simba at their Karume Stadium in Mara on September 28th.