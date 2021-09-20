Tanzania: Minister Hails Yanga's Royal Tour Initiative

YOUNG Africans have been hailed for implementing well the President Samia Suluhu Hassan's Royal Tour initiative that advertises Tanzanian tourism attractions globally.

This comes after the club on Friday entered in partnership with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism (MNRT) to have a logo on the left sleeve of their new jerseys branded 'Visit Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar'.

Speaking during the event held in Dar es Salaam, MNRT Minister Damas Ndumbaro said as government, they are honored to have a big club of Yanga caliber to freely accept in advertising the two places.

"Today, another history has been written by Yanga for becoming the first club to implement with action the Royal Tour initiative being facilitated by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"To see them accepting to advertise the biggest mountain on the continent Kilimanjaro and one of the best recreation Islands Zanzibar free of charge shows how Yanga work close with the government in skyrocketing tourism," Ndumbaro said.

He added that the two places are very important to the country that is why sports and tourism are inseparable since they bring together people from different parts of the world.

Moreover, the minister pointed out that plans are underway to make sure that after every traditional derby match between Simba and Yanga, the following day, people should be given an opportunity to visit any of the tourism attraction places to promote internal tourism.

"If we had to pay them (Yanga) for the logo, the amount could have been not less than 1bn/- as such, it simply means that they have paid us (government) that amount something which is of high value to the state," he noted.

He then expressed his belief that Yanga will win their second leg CAF Champions League match versus Rivers United scheduled in Nigeria tomorrow.

"I believe that they will win on Sunday because I looked at the first leg which was played in the city whereby Yanga dominated everything only that they were not efficient enough on the target.

"If the coach has corrected the displayed mistakes, I am sure that they will turn things around and progress into the next phase of the competition. If they achieve that, we will decide to shift the logo from the left sleeve and put it on the chest," Ndumbaro said.

On his part, the club's Spokesperson Haji Manara disclosed that the team was set to depart the country yesterday evening aboard the direct flight to Port Harcourt, Nigeria where the game will be played.

"A contingent of 60 people will accompany the squad to ensure that we get the desired results while knowing that always, away champions league matches are difficult but we are ready for anything," he said.

He further narrated that the technical bench is aware about expectations of Tanzanians and Yanga fans from the game hence they have thoroughly prepared the team to produce the tangible outcome.