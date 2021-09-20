Tanzania: U.S. Hails Z'bar Development Agenda

THE US government has expressed its satisfaction with efforts being taken by the Isle eighth phase government in implementing development agendas aimed at enhancing people's well being.

The envoy made the remarks yesterday when he paid a courtesy call on President Hussein Mwinyi at the Zanzibar State House.

Ambassador Wright assured President Mwinyi that the US government is ready to work with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar in developing priority sectors.

"There are many companies from the United States that are interested to come and invest here in Zanzibar in various areas of the Blue Economy, including tourism, fisheries, sea port infrastructure development and oil and natural gas," Wright said.

He said that major US companies are satisfied with the commitment of the Zanzibar government to promote and lease small islets for investments and that many companies have already showed interest in grabbing the opportunity.

He further commended the president for his commitment in fighting against Covid-19, which have proved to be a great success in paving the way for tourism and investment in the country as he pledged continued support in the fight against the pandemic and other diseases such as malaria.

"We also remain committed in supporting education, including plans to enable more students from Zanzibar to benefit from the US educational opportunities," he said as Dr Mwinyi reiterated that Zanzibar's investment environment is conducive.

On his part, Dr Mwinyi informed the envoy on how his government is committed to advance Zanzibar with support from development partners, including the US.

Meanwhile, Dr Mwinyi also met and held talks with Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, who paid a courtesy call on the Head of State to present his credentials.

They both pledged to strengthen relations in the wake of Zanzibar's priority area- the Blue Economy.

During their talks, President Dr Mwinyi told Ambassador Pradhan that the government of India has great potential to take advantage of the existing opportunities, especially in utilising the blue economy through its tourism, transportation, fisheries, ports, oil and natural gas sectors.

Dr Mwinyi commended the government of India for its continuing support in developing various development projects, including a project to revitalise and strengthen the water supply system, education, health and economic empowerment among others.

On different occasions, Mwinyi also met and held talks with the Director General of the Department of Economic Relations and Development for Africa from the Germany Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr Stefan Oswaid, who expressed his country's readiness to continue cooperating with Zanzibar in various development projects.