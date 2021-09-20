South Sudan: "Suffering Is God's Accomplice" - a Small Church Is Born Inside the Hospital of Naandi

16 September 2021
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Naandi — "The missionary Church wants to be witness to the love of the Heart of Christ for all the inhabitants of this remote village, people who suffer so much, are wonderful, sensitive, who pray so much, who love so much, who wait so long". This is how Fr. Christopher Hartley Sartorius, a missionary in the diocese of Tombura-Yambio, described to Fides the start of work on the construction of a small church inside the small hospital located in Naandi, where he is parish priest.

"The initiative to build this small church was born from the requests of so many poor people, the sick and the health staff of the hospital where I go to celebrate the Word and distribute the Eucharist every week. Sometimes we manage to gather about fifty people, testifying to what French philosopher Paul Claudel argued, who said that 'suffering is God's accomplice'."

"The people who approach this small hospital - continues the missionary - arrive with physical and spiritual wounds. Unfortunately, there is often not much to do due to their health conditions but what is not lacking is prayer. These people love to pray!"

To thank those who are making it possible to build and start work on the church, a very simple rite of blessing was celebrated yesterday, September 15. "The church will be dedicated to Saint Teresa of the Child Jesus, co-patroness with Saint Francis Xavier of the missionary works of the Church. We want to entrust all suffering people to the Saint so that she, who said: 'in the heart of the Church I will be love', covers us all with a bundle of roses from heaven", concluded Fr. Christopher.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X