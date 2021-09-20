Malawi: Catholic University Donates Medical Devices to the Nguludi Mission Hospital

18 September 2021
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Lilongwe — "As Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) we have always had a good relationship of collaboration with the St. Joseph-Nguludi Mission Hospital, since the beginning in 2006", said CUNIMA chancellor Francis Vincent Nkhoma during the ceremony donation of medical devices to the St. Joseph-Nguludi mission hospital in the Chiradzulu district.

Nkhoma said the donation will help the hospital serve people from surrounding communities, students and university staff with quality health care.

"As a corporate social responsibility we feel obligated to assist St. Joseph-Nguludi hospital just as we have assisted others in some districts when they were hit by the floods", Nkhoma added. Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital's management and staff, the director of St. Joseph-Nguludi hospital, Sister Mercy Kanyumbu applauded the gesture, stating that the donation improved the quality of health care at the facility. "This is a timely donation, St. Joseph-Nguludi hospital serves several people and sometimes we do not have these items which were donated today by the Catholic University of Malawi for the benefit of the patients of health workers", said Sr. Kanyumbu. Donated items include: oxygen cylinders, surgical gloves and work gowns.

The Catholic University of Malawi also assists people affected by natural disasters.

Responding to the presidential call to assist people affected by floods in the country in 2021, the University donated basic necessities to populations in the districts of Phalombe, Mulanje and Chikwawa.

