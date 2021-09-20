Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Two patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, one patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. One patient is from Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, one patient who has been receiving medical treatment in a hospital in the Central Region has recovered fully and has been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,618 while the number of deaths stands at 40.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,669.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

17 September 2021