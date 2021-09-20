Tunisia: Tourism Receipts up 4.7 Percent in Dinar and 7.5 Percent in Us Dollar

17 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tourism receipts posted a 4.7% rise in Tunisian dinar to 1.674 billion dinars and 7.5% in US dollar to $605 million till September 10, compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by the Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry.

Receipts in Euro were up 0.8% from €502 million in September 2020 to €506 million in September 2021, due to the depreciation of the dinar compared to the Euro.

The number of overnight stays edged up 8.2% to 4.8 million during the first 8 months of 2021. This rise was boosted by domestic tourism as overnights spent by Tunisians climbed by nearly 20% (2.8 million overnight stays) against 4.7% fall in the number of tourists.

Likewise, the number of arrivals to the Tunisian borders were down by 7.1% to 1.5 million persons, due to the 38.7% drop in the number of Maghreb tourists.

Nevertheless, the number of European tourists rose by 20% despite the travel ban imposed by numerous countries.

The number of tourists from other nationalities and Tunisian expats climbed by 32.6% and 31.1%, respectively.

