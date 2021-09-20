Tunisia: Health Ministry Considers Opening Vaccination Centre At Land Border Crossings With Libya

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Director General Faiçal Ben Saleh announced that the ministry is considering the opening of a vaccination centre at land border crossings with Libya, to vaccinate Tunisian travelers to Libya.

He added in a statement to TAP on Friday, that Tunisia will set up a vaccination centre at the seat of its consulate in Libya, to inoculate travelers to Tunisia so that they can enter the Tunisian territory without having to go through mandatory quarantine facilities.

The Health Ministry, the official indicated, intends to increase the number of facilities devoted to mandatory quarantine in the governorate of Medenine as well as that of hotels dedicated to the accommodation of those subject to mandatory quarantine in this region, which includes the Ras Jedir crossing, the main land transit point with Libya. Tunisia reopened Friday the borders with Libya closed for months, following the agreement reached last Wednesday between the two countries on a health protocol stipulating notably, the requirement to present a negative PCR test for vaccinated people without the obligation of quarantine, while non-vaccinated people are required to self quarantine for 10 days at their own expense with a negative PCR test.

Travelers entering Tunisia to go to health facilities for treatment and children are exempt from these procedures.