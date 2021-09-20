South Africa: Judgement Reserved in Coach Eymael Matter

Coach Eymael was represented by his agent and judgement in the hearing was reserved.

Eymael caused a global stir by allegedly calling Young Africans FC supporters monkeys and dogs who know nothing about football.

Twice, Chippa United then tried to appoint Eymael as their coach in the aftermath of this controversial outburst but on both occasions, SAFA, SAFCA, the players union and various governments departments condemned the appointment.

His case was then referred to the Ethics Committee whose decision will have far-reaching repercussions for the controversial mentor.

The case on Friday, was chaired by Judge Khampepe who was assisted by Judge Ronnie Pillay and Western Cape attorney, Candylee de Sousa.