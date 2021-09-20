Rwanda: Placide Bagabo Steps Down as President of Taekwondo Federation

Placide Bagabo has resigned from his position as the President of the Rwanda Taekwondo Federation.

The General Assembly of the Rwandan Taekwondo Association, which convened on Saturday, September 18, 2021, announced the resignation of Placide Bagabo.

Bagabo, who had three and a half months left in his four-year term, informed the General Assembly that he had resigned from his post as President for personal reasons.

After considering his resignation, the General Assembly approved it.

Interim officials were appointed to assist the Electoral Commission in preparing for the next general election.

The interim committee is composed of David Hakizimana, Mugorewase Elyse Fabrice, Mbonigaba Boniface and Uwayezu Théoneste.

At the General Assembly, members of the Taekwondo Association were briefed on the 2021 action report which is exploring on how competitions can be held regularly after many months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, members are reminded that the National Taekwondo Team participated in the African Championships held in Senegal in June 2021. There was also a national competition to commemorate the athletes who lost their lives in the April 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Members were informed that the Association had helped Hakizimana Parfait to participate in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo between August and September 2021.