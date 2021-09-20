Rwanda: Who Are the Top Flight League Title Contenders Next Season?

Less than a month to the return of the top flight league, top clubs are already targeting to dethrone reigning champions APR FC of the league title which kicks off on October 16.

APR FC and AS Kigali went toe-to-toe until the final match day of the 2020/21 league season but the 2021/22 season title chase might involve many teams as clubs continue beefing up their squads in the ongoing transfer window.

Times Sport looks at potential contenders for the 2021/22 season league trophy.

APR

The defending champions are unbeaten in the league over the past two seasons, a record that could remain for years for top flight clubs to break.

The club's Moroccan Adil Mohamed Erradi has challenged his team not to take anything for granted and also urged his players to replicate their home dominance in continental competitions.

The club has made key signings after the transfer market opened to beef up its backline and also replace defensive trio Thierry Manzi, Emmanuel Imanishimwe and Ange Mutsinzi who had formed a formidable a defensive rock before their recent moves to FC Dila Gori (Georgia), FAR Rabat (Morocco) and Clube Desportivo Trofense (Portugal) respectively.

To fill their void, the club has shown confidence in homegrown players and signed Gilbert Mugisha from arch-rivals Rayon Sport, Aimable Nsabimana from Police FC, Hassan Karera (AS Kigali), Ir'shad Nsengiyumva (Marines), Alain Kwitonda (Bugesera) and Bonheur Mugisha (Heroes).

With the fresh blood in the squad, the club is regarded by many as serious title contenders for the coming top flight league season.

AS Kigali

The recent key signings made by last season's runners-up during the transfer market have shown how hungry they are for a league title.

Haruna Niyonzima, Dennis Rukundo, Herve Rugwiro, Fiacre Ntwari and Olivier Niyonzima are among key signings that the City of Kigali-sponsored club made to improve its squad ahead of the new season.

With the quality squad that the club has at their disposal, head coach Eric Nshimiyimana and his boys want to push again to finally win the league title at all costs after narrowly missing out on the major silverware last season on just goal difference.

Rayon Sports

Despite a disappointing campaign last season, it's rare to see anyone writing off Rayon Sports from the league title race. They are always title contenders no matter what happens to the club off the pitch.

The club management knows that the supporters aren't happy at all and only a league title can bring a smile back into their faces.

The return of former coach Juma Masudi is expected to mark a new era at the club but the Burundian and the Blues fans still doubt the quality of the current squad to challenge for the league title.

Masudi, who previously won the league in 2018, expects to welcome new key signings in his squad if he is to win the 2021/22 top flight league.

His experience in Rwandan football will have a crucial impact in returning Rayon to the top next season.

Police FC

One of the busiest clubs in the transfer window which is also aiming to win their first even league title next season.

The club has been busy in the transfer window after recruiting Scottish coach Francis Nuttall Elliot and has been tasked to win the 2021/22 league title.

In Nuttal, there are high expectations from his new employers that he will succeed where his predecessor Francis Haringingo failed during his two-year tenure at the club.

The club has brought in new players including forward Muhajiri Hakizimana and midfielder Eric Nsabimana to help strengthen his squad ahead of the forthcoming 2021/22 league season.

SC Kiyovu

Club President Juvenal Mvukiyehe has always shown his desire to write a new chapter with Kiyovu SC ever since he was elected to lead the club last year and, after a failed attempt to fight for the league title, he wants to see Kiyovu SC pushing again.

The club's management never doubted the quality of players it has at its disposal. Only the coaches have been struggling to make the team click on the pitch and, with new head coach Francis Haringingo, Kiyovu SC is looking forward to having glory days back and already targeting a league title on the cards.