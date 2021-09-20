Tunisia: Coronavirus - Nearly Two-Third of Jab Appointments Missed On September 16 (Ministry of Health)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly two-thirds of those invited to receive COVID-19 vaccines missed their appointment on September 16.

Indeed, more than 120,000 were invited to take the vaccine on that day, while only 49,000 showed up, according to a statement from the Health Ministry released Friday.

3 million 128 thousand 815 citizens have been fully vaccinated from the launch of the national vaccination campaign until September 16.

The overall vaccine doses administered stood at 7,017,171, including 4,610,453 first doses and 2,406,218 second shots, the same source said.

The number of people registered on evax is estimated at 6,135,249 until September 17 at 4 pm.