Gambia: Comium Gambia Faces Suspension

17 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba AF Touray

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has disclosed in a press release that the authority has suspended Comium for failing to meet license conditions.

"In accordance with the PURA Act 2001, the Information and Communications Act 2009 and the relevant applicable Regulations, PURA is informing the public that Comium Gambia Limited have been served with a notice of suspension and given up to 1st October 2021 to show cause why PURA should not suspend their operating licenses," PURA said.

PURA said the suspension is due to their failure to pay licenses and spectrum fees for the period of 2020 and 2021 and international gateway levies, saying these form a fundamental part of their licensing conditions.

"In light of the suspension notice served to Comium, PURA does not want to expose Comium's subscribers to significant losses in the event Comium does not adhere to the terms of the suspension notice. Therefore, all Comium subscribers are advised to secure an alternative service provider pending the final determination of this matter," PURA said.

According to the authority, it has directed Comium to inform all its subscribers of the suspension notice served to them and Comium's right to make a written or oral representation to the Authority on or before 1st October 2021.

The authority expressed its resolved to take into consideration any representation made to it by Comium during the notice period and the extent to which the public is likely to suffer losses, damages, or inconveniences if Comium's licences are suspended.

"The Authority continues to remain at the service of the public. Any person that needs further information can contact or call 148," PURA said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X