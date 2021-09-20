Gambia: Comium Gambia Faces Suspension

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has disclosed in a press release that the authority has suspended Comium for failing to meet license conditions.

"In accordance with the PURA Act 2001, the Information and Communications Act 2009 and the relevant applicable Regulations, PURA is informing the public that Comium Gambia Limited have been served with a notice of suspension and given up to 1st October 2021 to show cause why PURA should not suspend their operating licenses," PURA said.

PURA said the suspension is due to their failure to pay licenses and spectrum fees for the period of 2020 and 2021 and international gateway levies, saying these form a fundamental part of their licensing conditions.

"In light of the suspension notice served to Comium, PURA does not want to expose Comium's subscribers to significant losses in the event Comium does not adhere to the terms of the suspension notice. Therefore, all Comium subscribers are advised to secure an alternative service provider pending the final determination of this matter," PURA said.

According to the authority, it has directed Comium to inform all its subscribers of the suspension notice served to them and Comium's right to make a written or oral representation to the Authority on or before 1st October 2021.

The authority expressed its resolved to take into consideration any representation made to it by Comium during the notice period and the extent to which the public is likely to suffer losses, damages, or inconveniences if Comium's licences are suspended.

"The Authority continues to remain at the service of the public. Any person that needs further information can contact or call 148," PURA said.