Zimbabwe: Lady Chevrons Beat Namibia, Book Ticket to ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

ZIMBABWE underlined their status as a dominant force in women's cricket in Africa outside South Africa after booking their ticket to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier by winning the regional tournament in Botswana Sunday.

The Lady Chevrons capped off the tournament in style after beating Namibia by 13 runs in the final played at the Botswana Cricket Association Oval 1 in Gaborone.

Zimbabwe were superb throughout the continental qualifiers, comfortably winning all their seven matches en-route to the title.

The win means the Lady Chevrons will feature in the Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier whose hosts are yet to be announced.

The tournament will serve as the final qualification tournament for the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup tournament with the top two teams progressing to the tournament proper to be hosted by South Africa.

Meanwhile in the winners' take-all final the Lady Chevrons won the toss and elected to bat first before posting a challenging target of 133/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper batter Chiedza Dururu top-scored for Zimbabwe with a well-played 44 off 56 deliveries which included five boundaries.

She shared a crucial opening partnership stand of 76 runs with opener Modester Mupachikwa, who scored a quickfire 34 off 26 deliveries while Josephine Nkomo gave the Lady Chevrons a solid finish to their innings with an unbeaten knock of 22 runs.

In response, Namibia put on a good fight but found the going tough against Zimbabwe's good bowling department.

The Namibians were restricted to 120/9 from their allotted 20 overs, with Nkomo, Precious Marange, and Nomvelo Sibanda all claiming two wickets each.

Mupachikwa was recognised for her brilliant form with the bat after being the top Batter of the Tournament while Loryn Phiri was named the Bowler of the Tournament.