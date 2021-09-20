Namibia: NCS Go Top for the First Time

NAMIBIA Correctional Services went to the top of the MTC Namibia Netball Premier League for the first time this season, after collecting two valuable victories over the weekend in Grootfontein.

On Saturday they beat former log leaders Mighty Gunners 46-43, and yesterday beat Grootfontein 36-23 to go to the top of the log on 17 points.

In Saturday's top of the table clash, former log leaders Mighty Gunners got off to a good start, taking an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

NCS however won the second quarter 11-9 and the two sides went into the half time break with Gunners holding a narrow 20-19 lead.

NCS started to stamp their authority on the match in the third quarter, which they won 15-10 to take a decisive 34-30 lead.

Gunners struck back to win the final quarter 13-12, but it was not enough as NCS ran out narrow 46-43 victors.

It was Gunners' first defeat of the season, and after NCS's victory against Grootfontein yesterday, they replaced Gunners at the top of the log for the first time.

The early log leaders, Tigers, meanwhile thrashed Young Stars 74-16 on Saturday to join Gunners in second position on 16 points.

Tigers took a grip on the match from the start, going 21-5 ahead at the end of the first quarter, while they led 41-8 by the second quarter and 60-11 by the third quarter.

They are now level with Gunners on 16 points, although Tigers are second on the log due to a better goal aggregate.

Namibian Navy are fourth on the log on 13 points after collecting maximum points over the weekend.

On Saturday they thrashed bottom-of-the-log Rundu Chiefs 81-18, while they brushed Dollar Stars aside, winning 63-34 yesterday.

Against Rundu Chiefs, Navy led 13-5 at the end of the first quarter, 35-6 by the second quarter, and 53-10 by the third quarter.

In yesterday's match against Dollar Stars, Navy led 16-7 by the end of the first quarter, 33-15 by the second quarter, and 46-29 by the third quarter.

In other matches on Saturday, Eleven Arrows beat Dollar Stars 52-36 and Grootfontein beat United 12 37-25.

In matches yesterday, Arrows beat Rebels 47-42 and Young Stars beat United 12, 47-25.