Ghana: Flooding Cuts Off Saboba From Rest of Country

Saboba — The Saboba District in the Northern Region has been cut off from the rest of the country following continuous torrential rains in the area since last week.

A resident of Saboba, Kwame Belijo, in a telephone interview with the Ghanaian Times, said major roads leading to Saboba from other districts had been destroyed byflooding.

He added that some of the roads in the area were still inundated with flood water.

Belijo stated that many of the residents of the district were using canoes to cross from their communities to others.

He said the drivers who attempted to drive through the flooded roads either got stuck or pushed out of the area by their passengers and other commuters.

A teacher in the area, Mr Braima Abukari, told the Ghanaian Times that the Yendi-Saboba main road was the worsthit as it had completelybeen cut off for more than a week.

Mr Abukari , therefore, appealed to the government to come to their aid by working on the roads to relieve the people of the burden.

He indicated that the rains had destroyed a lot of farmlands and collapsed buildings, making life uncomfortable for them.

Mr Abukari expressed worry that some workers in Saboba complained they could were finding it difficult to collect their salaries from the banks.

He said a bridge constructed some years back to link the the district to the rest of the country had been submerged in rain waters, thus rendering it inaccessible.

The two men and other residents who spoke to this paper appealed to the government to come to their aid by fixing the affected roads.

Calls to get the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the District Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation to find out what they were doing about the situation could not go through at the time of filing thisstory.

In a related development, information reaching the Ghanaian Timesyesterday indicated that some communities in the Zabzugu District also had been cut off by flooding but details about this incident could not be secured.