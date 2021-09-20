Zimbabwe: 'No Religious Objection to Covid-19 Vaccination in Hinduism'

Hindus have no theological objection to COVID-19 vaccination, Hindu statesman Rajan Zed clarified in a statement Nevada (USA) today.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, stated that under the present circumstances, COVID-19 vaccine did not seem to be in conflict with religious tenets and practices of Hinduism; oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents.

As COVID-19 vaccine seemed to be consistent with Hindu beliefs; there was no prohibition against it and it was morally permissible to accept vaccine. So, evidently, religious exemption was not needed for practicing Hindus; Rajan Zed indicated.

Zed further says: Working for the well-being of all humankind is kind of a duty in Hinduism. Hindus have heartfelt concern and genuine love for all the God's children and are expected to continue working at the aim of alleviating suffering. We should do all we can possibly do to curb COVID-19, Zed added.

Rajan Zed noted that ancient Hindu text Bhagavad-Gita had been reminding us:... the wise work for the welfare of the world, without thought for themselves... Perform all work carefully, guided by compassion