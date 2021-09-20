Ghana: Nii Ayikwei Osaman Enstooled As Abofu Mantse

Kingmakers at Abofu, a settlement under the Gbese Stool of Ga Mashie have enstooled and outdoored a new chief under the stool name Nii Ayikwei Osaman I, after the stool has remained vacant for sometime now.

This was the outcome of consensus building initiated by the Gbese Mantse and Adonten of the Ga State, Nii Ayi-Bonte II to ensure that in all the 93 settlements under his jurisdiction, had no chieftaincy stool remaining vacant.

Nii Osaman, known in private life as Ebenezer Dormon was outdoored at Abofu near Achimota in the early hours of yesterday, amidst firing of muskets and singing of Asafo songs by the Asafo group.

Giving his inaugural speech at his residence after all the traditional norms and practices had been observed, he said his first duty was to inspire the town folks to have a united front for his development agenda.

He said unlike the past when Abofu was just a small village, it had now developed into a sprawling township and a business hub, which needed to be tapped to create employment and skills building benefits for the townfolks.

Nii Osaman said another priority area would be sound sanitation practices to enhance a clean environment to boost commercial activities, adding that, that initiative would be done in tandem with the local Assembly.

He promised to use the presence of many "Keep-Fit" clubs in the town to rally the youth to participate in various sporting activities, not only as a means to stay physically strong, but also to use the platform to propelled them towards sports laurels.

Nii Osaman commended the Gbese Mantse for his sterling leadership in ensuring that the right consensus was built with the onus falling on him to carry the mantle for Abofu town to be taken to greater heights.