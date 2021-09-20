Ghana: Man Grabbed for Allegedly Stealing Taxi

A 31-year-old man, who allegedly drugged a taxi driver and stole his vehicle, has been arrested by the police at Koforidua-Effiduase, in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, EvansArhinful,allegedly hired the services of the driver (name withheld) and later stole his vehicle.

The head of public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) JulianaObeng,who confirmed the story to theGhanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the suspect have been handed over to the Achimota Police to assist in investigations.

The Police PRO said the victim boarded the taxi from Shashiein to a hospital, near Achimota, in Accra.

DSP Obeng stated that upon arrival, the suspect asked the driver to wait for him to take him to his final destination, whilst he visited a friend on admission at the hospital.

The Police PRO stated that the suspect offered drink laced with some substance to the driver to drink.

DSP Obeng said the driver became drowsy and when he regained consciousness and he realised that his taxi cab with registration number GE 9457-21 had been stolen by the suspect.

She said a report was made to the police and" after investigations, the police identified suspect as the culprit ."

DSP Obeng stated that luck eluded Arhinful when he attempted using similar modus operandi to steal a vehicle at Koforidua-Effiduase in the region, he was arrested by the police.

She appealed to those who have fallen victim to such crime to report to the police, and advised the public, especially drivers, to desist from accepting gifts from strangers.

DSP Obeng said under no circumstance must you consume water, food, or drinks offered by people you do not know."