Ghana: 11-Member LOC for 14th CANA African Championship Inaugurated

The Ghana Swimmers Association (GSA) on Wednesday, inaugurated an 11-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) ahead of the 14th CANA Africa Junior and Senior Swimming and Open Water Championship to be held in Ghana.

The one-week event will take place at the multi-purpose complex, Trust Sports Emporium in Accra from October11-17, 2021.

The competition will attract over 500 swimmers from 50 African countries to compete for laurels in both junior and senior categories.

The committeeto be chaired by Mr Frederick Acheampong will have Tamimu Issah (Office of the Vice-president), Saha Kambo-Lamptey (GSA), Mrs Delphina Quaye (GSA), Helena Williams (GSA) and Charles Mensah (GSA).

Other members of the committee include Ayishatu Farida Iddriss (GSA), Dinah Darkowaa Boateng (MoYS), Sirina Mohammed (MoYS), Seth Nti (NSA) and Vivian Dougblor (NSA).

Inaugurating the group, President of the GSA,Mrs Delphina Quaye expressed confidence in the committee's ability to organise a successful competition.

"I believe the committee members have the capability to organise a successful competition to make GSA and Ghana proud," she said.

The Director-General for the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi pledged the MoYS and NSA's support for the committee.

Mr Twumasi tasked the members of the committee to show commitment and dedication to the course and called for corporate sector involvement to shoulder the financial demands it comes with.

Ghana will present over 30 swimmers that will include Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi who represented the nation at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.