Ghana: 5 Arrested in Connection With Recruitment Fraud

The Volta Regional Police Command has arrested five persons for their involvement in recruitment fraud at Akatsi and Sogakope, in the Volta Region.

While Amenyah Bernard, 18, Adzikah Godsway, 23, and Wemegah Godson, 21, were arrested at Akatsi, Francis Abbah, 22, and Godfred Wozuame, 21, were grabbed at Sogakope, in the South Tongu District, in the Volta Region.

The police, during the arrest, retrieved four subscribers identification module (SIM) cards and assorted mobile phones, HP laptop and other gadgets.

The Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Efia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times that the suspects were in police custody.

According to her, Amenyah, Adzikah and Wemegah were arrested on Tuesday following a fraudulent Facebook publication purported to have been created by the Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro Kwarteng, supposed to be advertising to assist potential applicants for enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.

DSP Tenge said that Francis and Godfred were arrested at Sogakope, for allegedly defrauding at least 500 unsuspecting applicants seeking enlistment into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

He said victims have paid various sums of money to the fraudsters with the hope of being enlisted into the police, GAF, Immigration and Prison Services.

DSP Tenge said the suspects engaged their victims in phone conversation and purported to be speaking like senior military, police, immigration or prison officers, promising to assist applicants to get recruitment into the security services.

She said "in the process, the victims are given mobile money payment account numbers through which to part with between Gh¢ 1, 000.00 and GH¢ 5,000.00.

DSP Tenge said following the arrest, victims who have fallen prey to the fraudsters, trooped to the Volta Regional Police Command Headquarters, in Ho, to see if they could receive refund of their money.

She said the Regional Police Command was not responsible for recruiting persons into the various security agencies, and cautioned applicants to be wary of protocol allocations being offered.

DSP Tenge asked persons who have fallen victim to recruitment scam to report to the command to assist in investigation and prosecution.