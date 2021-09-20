Ghana: GO Sports Academy Presents Trophy to Times

The George Ofori (GO) Sports Academy, a football club based in Avatime, in the Hohoe district of the Volta Region yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Editorial department of the New Times Corporation (NTC).

The visit was to appreciate the support the Academy has enjoyed from the NTC and also present trophies and medals won recently to emerge the best in the region.

The Academy was crowned champions in the U-13, U-15 and U-17 stages of the Volta regional juvenile league.

The delegation, led by Team Manager, Mrs Love Agbalekpor, expressed gratitude to the NTC for the support it has enjoyed over the years.

"We are grateful to Times for the coverage every now and then. Though, we are young, we aim to play in the top-flight of Ghana football one day. Having won the U-13, U-15 and U-17 juvenile league, we are hopeful of winning more laurels," she said.

Receiving the team, Head of Sports, Mr John Vigah, who represented the Editor of the paper, Mr David Agbenu, congratulated the team and encouraged them to aim for the best.

"Football is not easy; it requires sacrifice, dedication and hard work to be able to be at the very top. Always support the team with prayers and encourage discipline on and off the field", he said.

G.0 Sports Academy was established in 2018 by U.S based George Ofori.

It operates in the U-13, U-15 and U-17 and also has a second division side that competes at the second-tier of Ghana Football.