Ghana: GLICO Group Wins 3 Awards

Insurance company GLICO Group, has won three top awards at the recently held 2021 Ghana Insurance Awards in Accra.

The awards which cut across three categories of GLICO Group's subsidiaries, GLICO General, GLICO Life and GLICO Healthcare include, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Year, which went to Mr Achampong-Kyei.

The rest are, Product Innovation Award with its GLICO Healthcare product as well as Personal Insurer of the Year.

The event was held under the theme, 'Rewarding Standards in the Insurance Industry,' it sought to acknowledge companies excelling in the insurance industry.

Speaking after the event, GLICO Group's acting Head, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Ms Kukua Apprey stated the awards would inspire the Group to do better subsequently.

"We are excited for these honours, it is a testament of what we have done in the year under review. Certainly, it will urge us on to go the extra mile to provide excellent services for our numerous clients," she stated.

She also recognised the Managing Director, Mr Achampong-Kyei for his effort in pushing the company to greater heights.

"Since taking over as Managing Director of GLICO General, the company has progressed to become one of the top four private non-Life Insurance companies in Ghana," she stated.

GLICO General she said, continued its growth trajectory by reporting a year-on-year growth in key financial metrics.

"For the first time ever in 2020, GLICO General crossed the GHC 1 million mark which moved it from fifth position to fourth position, courtesy Mr Achampong-Kyei's boldness and resoluteness as a leader who is not afraid to take risks,"she stressed.

Today, she said, GLICO General can boast of an elaborate portfolio of businesses as well as the effective management of high-risk non-life insurance policies such as bonds and engineering policies.

Together, she added, they would continue to work hard with innovative ideas to bring on board products that would transform the insurance industry in Ghana.