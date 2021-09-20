Ghana: Police Investigate Death of Man in Sunyani

The Sunyani District Police Command has commenced investigations into the death of an unidentified man, whose body was found at a house at Newtown, suburb of Sunyani, in the Sunyani Municipality of Bono Region.

The police have arrested three occupants of the house to assist in investigations, and the body of the man has been deposited at the mortuary at Bono Regional Hospital, at Sunyani, for autopsy and preservation.

The Sunyani District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Francis Numadu, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said that the man, who was allegedly stabbed in the neighborhood in the night by assailants, ran into the house and died, on Thursday.

The Police Commander said that the crime scene has been cordoned off to prevent people from interfering with evidence.

An eyewitness indicated that the victim was heard shouting for help while running towards the house.

DSP Numadu said when the Ghanaians Times got to the scene; they saw residents of the neighbourhood, who have trooped to the area to catch a glimpse of what was happening.