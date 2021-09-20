Malawi: MPC Employees Call Off Strike Following a Court Injunction

20 September 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mark Mhango-Mana

Malawi Post Corporation (MPC) employees Friday called off a seven-day countrywide sit in after MPC management obtained a court injunction to force workers to resume work.

The strike started on September 8, 2021 after the corporation's management was faulted by the employees for perpetual delay in paying them salaries for two months.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency Saturday in Mzuzu, MPC's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ida Nkolimbo said management obtained an injunction Tuesday restraining workers to proceed with the strike.

"We got a Court injunction restraining the workers to proceed with the strike and that they should all report for work the day after the injunction was obtained," she said.

Nkolimbo said the corporation communicated to the employees and expect them to return to work because the injunction demands that they go back to work immediately after the injunction was granted.

"The injunction was looking at the practicality of matters and ordered that they should return to work whether they are comfortable with it or not," the PRO added.

MPC Workers Union President, William Chipoka faulted the corporation alleging that it did follow procedures before obtaining the injunction as issues that the Union was putting forward to be addressed, have not been solved.

He added that the other problem facing the employees was that their pension and arrears money totalling to K600 million has not been remitted to Old Mutual.

"The Union is not comfortable with the injunction because the issues that we put forward for the management to address have not been addressed. At the moment, employees on M5, M4 and M3 ranks have not yet received their salaries yet management has obtained an injunction," Chipoka disclosed.

MPC was established in 2000 and has over 180 post offices across the country, providing postal and financial services.

