Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Council in New U.S.$2m Vehicle Parking Venture

TENDY Three Investments, a local company awarded a US$2 million tender for vehicle parking management in Bulawayo will start collecting parking fees from motorists before the end of the year.

The company was recently awarded a tender for the vehicle parking management is partnering with the Bulawayo City Council in the project.

Cabinet has already approved the US$2 million parking project and it is expected to create 500 jobs for the local residents.

"The City of Bulawayo is conducting a stakeholder meeting on the city parking management system which is set to be implemented this year," Bongiwe Ngwenya, the city council's communications officer, said.

"The objective of the parking system is to create a systematic order in the management of parking bays in the city. The project is being implemented in partnership with the company, Tendy Three Investments."

Under the project, a video surveillance system will be installed on all roads in the central business district (CBD), and equipment worth US$700 000 has been acquired.

According to Tendy Three investments director Bongani Nyathi the company intends to recruit parking marshals who will receive payments from motorists, enforce council by-laws in the CBD. The rest will be engaged by the city council.

"For now, we stand guided by Covid-19 lockdown conditions to determine when exactly we start our operations, but we intend to train everyone. We are going to recruit as the system requires they be trained before they are deployed," Nyathi said.