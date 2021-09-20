Namibia: Willy G Ushers in Summer Feeling

THIS is the season of good music, with many hot new tracks being released by Namibian artists. While it is difficult to write about them all, we do our best to highlight those who stand out and offer something a little different.

'Don't Forget To Wear A Mask' is a recently released project by longtime music producer Willy G. The three-track EP features smooth beats, a nostalgic feel and that quintessential hip-hop element.

'Superman', the standout second track, sounds similar to a South African hard rap song but with distinct Namibian elements and a feature from longtime music maker DJ KBoz. The artist croons so elegantly on the jam, using his voice in new and unexpected ways.

The songs fit together well, creating a short and sweet combination that showcases Willy G's expertise. He's been in the industry for a long time and is a member of Cool Under Pressure (CUP). He has also worked with many local artists including Paradox, J-Black, Gazza, KP Illest, Hansolo and the late Catty Catt.

The 'Heavy Friday' creator, real name William Shilamba, says the EP's title aims to remind people to take care of themselves during the pandemic, especially since the easing of restrictions can lead to carelessness.

"Covid-19 has affected many lives and made this year very difficult for a lot of people. We have lost loved ones and many have lost income. This has changed our lives forever," he says.

The EP was produced by DJ KBoz and Willy G at the beginning of the year, and the artist plans to release more content, visuals and surprise guests in future.

"This EP is just the beginning. It was necessary for me to release it as I've always had songs by myself and my group Cool Under Pressure, I didn't want all this great music to die in my studio."

'Don't Forget To Wear A Mask' is available for streaming online. The young artist reveals that he and his team will be donating 10 000 face masks and hand sanitiser to the underprivileged, as well as school children in the northern regions of Namibia. The 'Don't Forget To Wear A Mask' campaign will launch later this month, running until the end of the year.