Malawi: Mzuzu City Council Sez Project Attracts International Investors

Mzuzu City Council (MCC) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Project set to start December, 2021 has attracted international investors and is earmarked to be the hub of agribusiness.

Government is establishing SEZs to fast-track sustainable economic growth and development through industrialization in agro-processing in various parts of the country.

In an interview Friday on the sidelines of a meeting between MCC and investors in Mzuzu, Mayor for Mzuzu City, Kondwani Brian Nyasulu, said the Council has set aside 53 hectares of land at Dunduzu for the project and that foreign and local investors have expresses interest.

"The investors are very impressed with the calibre of the projects that we have in the city hence their interest to invest in this project," he said.

Nyasulu said government has set aside K2 billion which would be split among Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre cities to finance the project.

"We have chosen Dunduzu area as the site for the project and the government has already given us funds for compensation so anytime the project will commence.

"The project will have fish canning, diary, fruit industries, honey industries and many others," he said.

Among the investors that have showed interests are in the project are Lidwala Consulting Engineers, Thetha plan Design Studio both Gwebu Inc., Attorneys and Hunley Capital

Representative for Lidwala Consulting Engineers from South Africa, Thomas Lungu said the company learnt about the project through working with Hunley Capital which is a local company.

"Working with Hunley Capital and we have identified MCC as one of the key areas that had been identified in Malawi for development.

"We have come to engage with Mzuzu city council to give a clear picture of their vision and what they intend to achieve as we are providing technical expertise, with our own initial investment we will go out and look for finances for the execution of this project," he said.