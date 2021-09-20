Egypt: PM - State Continues On Its Path Towards Sustainable Development

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said the State continues on its path towards fulfilling sustainable development requirements in accordance with Egypt Vision 2030, pointing out to the great efforts exerted in various state sectors with a view to achieving the Egyptian people's aspirations.

The government is striving to reach growth rates that lead to strengthening the national economy; in accordance with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives in this regard, Madbouli added.

The prime minister made the remarks as he reviewed a report that was released in August by the Cabinet's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC).

Titled "Efforts on path towards development", the report highlights a selection from the latest development indicators, in addition to the most important outcomes of the efforts exerted at various levels through a detailed presentation of key local and international reports that monitored some development indicators about Egypt, said Assistant Prime Minister and Acting President of IDSC Osama el Gohary.

Chapters of the report are themed "Towards sustainable society", "Towards self-sufficiency", "Towards healthy, sustainable life", "Development of Egyptian families", "Towards advanced, comprehensive education", and "Towards gender equality", he added.

MENA