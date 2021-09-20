Egypt: FM Visit to Push Forward Egypt-Algeria Relations

17 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador in Algiers Ayman Mosharafa said Friday the recent visit paid by Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Algeria was a new breakthrough to advance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Shoukry visited Algiers on August 30-31 to participate in the meeting of the foreign ministers of Libya's neighbouring countries. He also met with Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra.

Mosharafa told MENA that the two sides agreed to speed up the pace of bilateral consultations on issues of common concern and to revitalize the Egyptian-Algerian Joint Higher Committee under the two countries' prime ministers by the beginning of 2022, with a view to promoting cooperation in the economic field.

They also discussed the resumption of direct flights following the coronavirus crisis to activate the Algerian tourist flow to Egypt, he added.

