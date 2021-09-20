Egypt-Canada Scientific Cooperation Sees Quantum Leap

17 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador in Ottawa Ahmed Abu Zeid hailed the quantum leap in technological and scientific cooperation between Egypt and Canada, citing the recent signing of two deals between the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and the Canadian universities of Ottawa and Queen's.

In statements to MENA, Abu Zeid said that he was confident that Egyptian students involved in this outstanding educational program would get the maximum benefit, as they would learn about the latest global technologies in artificial intelligence, robotics and data science.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian diplomat witnessed via video-conference the inking of an agreement between ITIDA and Queen's University for obtaining MA degrees in data science and artificial intelligence.

This was the second agreement to be signed by the Communications Ministry with a top Canadian university, as part of Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI).

Under the agreement, Queen's University would offer an academic program for 100 Egyptian students to get MA degrees in data science and artificial intelligence.

DEBI offers free scholarship for 1000 superior students annually from graduates of the engineering, computer and information, and electronics colleges.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with a number of international universities and companies specialized in ICT, telecom, language and leadership skills.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X