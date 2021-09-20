Egypt-Canada Scientific Cooperation Sees Quantum Leap

Egyptian Ambassador in Ottawa Ahmed Abu Zeid hailed the quantum leap in technological and scientific cooperation between Egypt and Canada, citing the recent signing of two deals between the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and the Canadian universities of Ottawa and Queen's.

In statements to MENA, Abu Zeid said that he was confident that Egyptian students involved in this outstanding educational program would get the maximum benefit, as they would learn about the latest global technologies in artificial intelligence, robotics and data science.

On Wednesday, the Egyptian diplomat witnessed via video-conference the inking of an agreement between ITIDA and Queen's University for obtaining MA degrees in data science and artificial intelligence.

This was the second agreement to be signed by the Communications Ministry with a top Canadian university, as part of Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI).

Under the agreement, Queen's University would offer an academic program for 100 Egyptian students to get MA degrees in data science and artificial intelligence.

DEBI offers free scholarship for 1000 superior students annually from graduates of the engineering, computer and information, and electronics colleges.

The initiative will be implemented in collaboration with a number of international universities and companies specialized in ICT, telecom, language and leadership skills.

MENA