Egypt: Irrigation Min. - Climate Change Threatening Rights of People to Water

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Ati said climate change affects negatively on water resources, thus jeopardizing sustainable development and the rights of people to water.

He made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with Ayat Soliman, Regional Director of the World Bank Group's Sustainable Development Department for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The talks reviewed a report on climate change and development in Egypt which is being prepared by World Bank experts in tandem with the Egyptian Ministry of International Cooperation.

The talks also tackled projects and programs for adapting to climate change which are due to be included in the report within the framework of the state's efforts to combat climate change.

Abdel Ati said Egypt is one of the most world countries to be affected by climate change, noting that climate change will affect water resources, agriculture, food security, energy, and health.

He referred to dangers which face 12-15 percent of Delta lands over rising sea levels.

He reviewed the state's efforts to deal with the climate change through several projects for protection from flash floods as well as safeguarding Egyptian shores and expanding the use of agricultural sewage water.

He said the state is exerting great efforts to become an example of green development in order to confront challenges and curb climate change impact.

MENA