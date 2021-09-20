Egypt: Communications Min. Witnesses Signing of Deal to Grant MA Degrees in Data Science, AI From Queen's University

17 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Communications and IT Minister Amr Talaat witnessed via video-conference the inking of an agreement between the International Transfer Center for Infrastructure Development in Africa (ITIDA) and Queen's University for obtaining MA degrees in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence.

The agreement was signed within the framework of Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI).

Canadian Ambassador in Cairo Louis Dumas participated in the inking ceremony alongside Egyptian Ambassador in Canada Ahmed Abu Zeid.

Talaat said the agreement is part of a series of partnerships which Egypt Builders initiative inked with major universities having international rankings.

He referred to the initiative's cooperation with UNESCO through open education resources program as the initiative aims at honing skills of youths and securing the proper climate for innovation.

For his part, Egyptian Ambassador in Canada voiced happiness for inking this agreement, stressing his confidence in the Egyptian youths who take part in the initiative that they would benefit from available opportunities for promoting technological innovation.

Ambassador Dumas underlined that this agreement will promote Canada's academic presence in Egypt, noting that the investment in human capital is the main catalyst for development.

Meanwhile, the Principal of Queen's University Patrick Deane said the agreement will offer a chance for 100 students every academic year in Queen's University via an interactive internet program.

This falls within the framework of digital transformation.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X