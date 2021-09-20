Egypt: Communications Min. Witnesses Signing of Deal to Grant MA Degrees in Data Science, AI From Queen's University

Communications and IT Minister Amr Talaat witnessed via video-conference the inking of an agreement between the International Transfer Center for Infrastructure Development in Africa (ITIDA) and Queen's University for obtaining MA degrees in the fields of data science and artificial intelligence.

The agreement was signed within the framework of Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI).

Canadian Ambassador in Cairo Louis Dumas participated in the inking ceremony alongside Egyptian Ambassador in Canada Ahmed Abu Zeid.

Talaat said the agreement is part of a series of partnerships which Egypt Builders initiative inked with major universities having international rankings.

He referred to the initiative's cooperation with UNESCO through open education resources program as the initiative aims at honing skills of youths and securing the proper climate for innovation.

For his part, Egyptian Ambassador in Canada voiced happiness for inking this agreement, stressing his confidence in the Egyptian youths who take part in the initiative that they would benefit from available opportunities for promoting technological innovation.

Ambassador Dumas underlined that this agreement will promote Canada's academic presence in Egypt, noting that the investment in human capital is the main catalyst for development.

Meanwhile, the Principal of Queen's University Patrick Deane said the agreement will offer a chance for 100 students every academic year in Queen's University via an interactive internet program.

This falls within the framework of digital transformation.

MENA