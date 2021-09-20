Egypt: Defense Minister Attends Final Phase of Bright Star 2021 Military Drills

Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Zaki has witnessed the final phase of Bright Star 2021 military exercise at Mohamed Naguib Military Base in Marsa Matrouh.

Delivering a speech after the drills wrapped up, Zaki conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to all 20 friendly and brotherly countries taking part in B

The exercise.

The defense minister also lauded the participating forces' outstanding performance, and their ability to undertake joint tasks in a professional way after making the best use of expertise transfer.

The drills were attended by Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Mohamed Farid, military commanders from Egypt and all participating countries, some military attaches, military cadets, and media persons.

Originally scheduled for September last year, Bright Star 2021 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The last time the Bright Star exercise was held was in 2018.

MENA